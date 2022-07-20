NABARD is Hiring for 170 Assistant Manager Posts, Salary up to Rs 55600

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has opened the online registration window for hiring eligible candidates for 170 assistant manager posts. The application process started on July 18 and will continue till August 7. Those who are interested can apply for the vacancies on the official portal nabard.org.

The recruitment drive aims to hire candidates for a total of 170 posts of assistant manager in grade A RDBS and Rajbhasha as well as protocol and security services. Out of the total, 161 vacancies are for the post of assistant manager RDBS while 7 are for the post of assistant manager Rajbahsha, and 2 are for P&SS.

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Assistant manager (P&SS) in grade A: Candidates must be an officer with a minimum of five years of commissioned service in the Indian army, navy or air force holding a valid ex-serviceman identity card.

Assistant manager in grade A RDBS and Rajbhasha: Candidates must have cleared graduation with a minimum of 60 per cent marks and 55 per cent for reserved category candidates.

Age limit: For the assistant manager posts in protocol and security services, candidates must be between 25-40 years of age, while for the assistant manager posts in RDBS, Rajbahsha, candidates must be between the age of 21-30.

NABARD Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to NABARD official website

Step 2: Click on application registration on homepage

Step 3: Fill in the form with required details

Step 4: Payment of application fees

Step 5: Upload photograph and signature scanned copies

Step 6: Save acknowledgement, take a print out for further use

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates applying for the assistant manager posts in grade A RDBS, Rajbhasha service will have to pay an application fee of Rs 800. On the other hand, aspirants for assistant manager posts in (P&SS) need to pay Rs 750.

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Selection of the applicants for the posts of assistant managers in protocol and security services will be done on the basis of interviews. An online preliminary phase 1 examination for the post of assistant manager in grade A RDBS, Rajbhasha will be held on September 7. While candidates for the posts of assistant managers in Rajbhasha service, RDBS will be chosen based on their performance in the prelims exam, main exam, and an interview round.

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates selected as assistant managers in grade A will draw a salary in the scale of Rs 28,150 to Rs 55600.

