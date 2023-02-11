The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has issued the admit cards for the upcoming class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 to the respective schoos. However, candidates who are going to appear for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam this year have been advised to collect their hall tickets from their schools only after February 27 due to the Assembly elections.

The NBSE has released an official statement announcing the development of class 10 and 12 admit cards on its official website at nbsenl.edu.in. “Schools may collect the admit cards for their students from the Centre schools as and when Centre superintendents notify the schools appearing under their centres," reads the official notice.

Furthermore, the heads or departments are advised to distribute the admit cards to the students only after the state assembly election is held that is after February 27, this year, the notice adds. A total of 24,360 students have enrolled for the HSLC exam and 16,083 enrolled to appear for the HSSLC exam.

Advertisement

According to the date sheet, the NBSE Class 10 board exams will begin on March 10 and conclude on March 22 while the NBSE Class 12 board exams will be held between March 9 and March 31. The NBSE board exams will be conducted in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. It will be for a duration of three hours. As per the schedule, the Nagaland class 10 and 12 board exams this year will commence with the subject paper - English.

Last year, NBSE recorded a 64.69 per cent pass percentage for HSLC exams. Out of 28,938 candidates, a total of 18,721 candidates passed the exams. For HSSLC the overall pass percentage in the Arts stream was 80.64 per cent, 82.28 per cent for commerce, and 88.24 per cent in the science stream.

Read all the Latest Education News here