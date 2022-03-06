Nagaland HSSLC, HSLC Exams 2022 Starting from March 8, Check Datesheet Here

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the board exam 2022 dates for classes 10 and 12 students. As per the schedule released, the Nagaland class 12 or HSSLC board examinations will begin from March 8. While the class 10 or HSLC exam will commence from March 9.

The detailed schedule of the board exams have been announced on the official website of the Nagaland board — nbsenl.edu.in. The board examinations for both classes 10 and 12 will be conducted between 10 am to 1 pm. Meanwhile, the vocational subjects exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon. It will be conducted in the pen and paper ode.

Nagaland board HSSLC Exams 2022 Schedule

March 8 - English

March 10 - Education

March 12 - Psychology

March 15 - History

Nagaland board HSLC Exams 2022 Schedule

March 9 - English

March 11 - Social Science

March 14 - Science

March 19 - Mathematics

March 22- Information Technology

For the 10th, 12th, the board had earlier announced that it will make suitable, one-time arrangements for the students who will be unable to appear for the board exams in case they test positive for COVID-19 or are symptomatic. The Nagaland board has also asked the heads of institutions to share the information with their students.

Last year, the board exams had to be cancelled across most state board as well as central board due to the Covid-19 pandemic. An alternative assessment criteria was formed to prepare the marksheets of the students. With a decline in the Covid-19 cases across the country, this time both central and most state boards have announced the exam datesheets for classes 10 and 12. While CISCE has released the semester II exams which will begin from April 25, the CBSE has said it conduct the exams from April 26, however, a final datesheet is yet to be released by the board.

