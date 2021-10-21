NAT 2021 Admit Card Released, Here's How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards of the National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021 on its official website nat.nta.ac.in for all levels. Candidates, who have registered for the exam, can access their NAT 2021 hall ticket by using their application form number and date of birth.

The exam is conducted so that candidates can get an idea about their aptitude that will further help them in joining the best institutions. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 23 and 24 in the internet-based mode in two shifts for 120 minutes each. While exams for levels 1 and 2 will be held on October 23, for levels 3 and 4, it will be conducted on October 24.

Applicants must note that NAT 2021 admit card can be downloaded online from the website only. It is an important document that every candidate download and keep the hall ticket ready and carry it on the day of the exam, without which they will not be allowed to sit for the test.

>NAT 2021 Hall Ticket: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of NAT 2021

Step 2: The link to download NAT 2021 admit card is available on the homepage

Step 3: Upon clicking on the respective link, candidates will be redirected to a fresh webpage

Step 4: Next, candidates will be required to enter their application number and date of birth/password.

Step 5: The NAT 2021 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same

The NTA in its official notification stated, “Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein." The agency has also advised the candidates to preserve a copy of their NAT 2021 admit card in good condition for future reference. NTA will share the information on the procedure for taking the online exam, individually with every candidate on their registered email addresses. Examinees must keep a check on their respective email id.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details mentioned in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA help desk at 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at nat@nta.ac.in. In case of any technical queries candidates can call 6364436664, 7829207426, 6364426664, or 7829207346.

