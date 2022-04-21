National Civil Services Day 2022: How to Become Civil Servant in India

Becoming an officer in the civil services is a dream-cum-aim for many in India. After all, it is one of the most sought-after and prestigious jobs. The Union Public Service Commission, every year, takes up the task of selecting a few among lakhs of candidates to take up the position in various departments of the Government of India. In this article, we will discuss the path one needs to walk on to achieve their aim and become a civil service officer.

UPSC conducts what is believed to be one of the toughest competitive exams. The exam is held in three phases – Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Personality Test/Interview. One needs to qualify for all three phases to get appointed in All India Services.

Who Can Become Civil Servant?

Education: The applicant must have a graduate degree to appear for the civil service examination. The students who have completed bachelor’s degrees in any stream can apply.

Age limit: The minimum age for appearing in any civil service exam is 21 years. The general category applicants can appear 6 times up to 32 years. The age limit for the OBC category is 21 to 35 years. These group candidates can appear 9 times. The age limit for SC and ST categories is 21 to 37 years. There is no limit to the number of attempts. Physically disabled candidates can appear between 21 and 42 years of age.

Subjects: In civil service exams there are 25 subjects including physics, political science, botany, zoology, psychology, botany, electrical engineering, geography, history, and law.

UPSC Civil Services Exam Pattern

UPSC candidates need to clear two exams: Prelims and Mains. In the Prelims, there are two papers in which the first one is subject-related while the other is CSAT-based. People giving the Prelims need to get at least 33 percent marks to advance to the next round.

Those who pass the Prelims will sit for the Mains exam which has nine papers. Among these, two are for qualifying and the rest for merit. There are also four more papers on General Studies, and an optional paper too. People who clear the Mains then have just one last hurdle to overcome.

Candidates who crack the Mains exam are then called for the interview round. They have to fill out the Detail Application Form (DAF), and must go through a personality test during the interview. Following the interview, the UPSC releases an all-India ranking list.

