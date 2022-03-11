National Commission For Backward Classes Recommends 5% Relaxation To OBC Candidates

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has recommended a 5% relaxation in eligibility criteria for candidates belonging to other backward classes (OBC) falling within non-creamy layer categories in the recruitment drive of 2018 to fill 68,500 vacancies assistant teachers in the primary schools under the UP Basic Education Board.

NCBC vice-chairman Lokesh Kumar Prajapati, who issued the recommendation to education department officials on March 3, said existing irregularities and inconsistencies in the recruitment process should be addressed.

The candidates submitted evidence before the commission that the number of seats for recruitment of OBC and differently-disabled candidates has been kept at par with the unreserved category for the recruitment and were also not being granted 5% relaxation in eligibility/passing marks.

As for the unreserved category, for OBC and differently-abled candidates a condition of attaining a minimum of 67 marks (45 per cent) was fixed to pass the 150-mark exam. Meanwhile, for SC-ST 60 marks (40 per cent) were kept.

NCBC, in its recommendations, according to Hindustan Times, has stated that as per provisions of the notification dated July 29, 2011, the OBC category candidates should be qualified with an easing of 5% in the pass marks, which is 60 marks (40 per cent) out of 150.

This falls under the eligibility test of the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) and other recruitments of the Department of Basic Education.

These examinations included the recruitment of 69,000 teachers in 2019, the recruitment of 1,504 assistant teachers for government-aided junior high schools in 2021, and the recruitment of 62,625 trainee teachers in 2011.

Copies of the recommendations have been sent to the Additional Chief Secretary, Director General, Director, and the Board of Basic Education, as well as to the Secretary to the Examination Regulatory Authority, UP.

State Education Department officials have expressed inability to comment on the decision, citing the Model Code of Conduct due to the UP-Assembly elections-2022. However, the candidates and the complainants are overwhelmed by this recommendation.

