National Education Day 2021: Inspirational Quotes by Independent India’s First Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

National Education Day is celebrated on November 11 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first education minister of independent India, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. A revered scholar, poet, journalist, and above all, a freedom fighter, Maulana Azad was instrumental in laying the foundations of some of the best educational institutes in India.

Azad played a great role in the establishment of the University Grant Commission (UGC). He is also responsible for building the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

>The revolutionary had many wise words for our educators and students, we look at some of them on his birth anniversary today:

1. “We must not for a moment forget, it is a birthright of every individual to receive at least the basic education without which he cannot fully discharge his duties as a citizen."

2. “One who is not moved by music is unsound of mind and intemperate; is far from spirituality and is denser than birds and beasts because everyone is affected by melodious sounds."

3. “Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model."

4. “Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career."

5. “Science is neutral. Its discoveries can be used equally to heal and to kill. It depends upon the outlook and mentality of the user whether science will be used to create a new heaven on earth or to destroy the world in a common conflagration."

6. “No program of national education can be appropriate if it does not give full consideration to the education and advancement of one-half of the society that is the women."

“Art is the education of emotions and is thus an essential element in any scheme of truly national education. Education, whether at the secondary or at the university stage, cannot be regarded as complete if it does not train our faculties to the perception of beauty."

7. “Be more dedicated to making solid achievements than in running after swift but synthetic happiness."

8. “You have to dream before your dreams can come true."

9. “To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."

