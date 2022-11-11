National Education Day: IIT Bombay, Delhi Most Employable Institutes in India, Delhi University Among Top 250

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is the most employable institute in the country, according to the QS Employability Ranking 2022. It has been placed at 101-100 rank, followed by IIT-Delhi at 131-140, and IIT-Madras at 151-160. A total of 12 Indian higher education institutes have made it to the global 500 employable colleges.

Globally, MIT retained its top position, followed by Stanford University at second rank and California University at rank three. Let’s check out the most employable varsities in India and world:

QS Graduate Employability Ranking 2022: Most Employable in India

Rank 101-100: IIT-Bombay

Rank 131-140: IIT-Delhi

Rank 151-160: IIT-Madras

Rank 201-250: IIT-Kharagpur

Rank 201-250: University of Delhi

Rank 251-300: BITS Pilani

Rank 251-300: IIT-Kanpur

Rank 301-500: OP Jindal University

QS Graduate Employability Ranking 2022: Most Employable in the world

Rank 1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Rank 2: Stanford University

Rank 3: University of California

Rank 4: The University of Sydney

Rank 5: Harvard University

Rank 6: TSinghua University

Rank 7: University of Oxford

Rank 8: University of Melbourne

Rank 9: Cornell University

Rank 10: University of Hong Kong

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is the best Indian university as per the QS World University Rankings 2023. A total of nine Indian higher education institutes have made it to the top 500 top universities in the world. Apart from IISc, the other eight are the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

None of the colleges, however, could make it to the list of the top 100 colleges. IISc grabbed Rank 155 in the list. Globally, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has been ranked as the best university in the world. Rank 2 and 3 are followed by the University of Cambridge and Stanford University, respectively.

QS World University Rankings 2023: Top Indian universities

Rank 155: IISc Bangalore

Rank 172: IIT Bombay

Rank 174: IIT Delhi

Rank 250: IIT Madras

Rank 264: IIT Kanpur

Rank 270: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 369: IIT Roorkee

Rank 384: IIT Guwahati

Rank 396: IIT Indore

Rank 521-530: University of Delhi

QS World University Rankings 2023: Top global universities

Rank 1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Rank 2: University of Cambridge

Rank 3: Stanford University

Rank 4: University of Oxford

Rank 5: Harvard University

Rank 6: California Institute of Technology

Rank 7: Imperial College London

Rank 8: UCL

Rank 9: ETH Zurich

Rank 10: University of Chicago

Institutes have been ranked against five parameters including employer reputation, alumni outcome, partnership with employers per faculty, employer or student connections, and graduate employment rate.

