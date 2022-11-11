Home » News » education-career » National Education Day: PM Modi, leaders Pay Tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

National Education Day: PM Modi, leaders Pay Tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

PM Modi shared two images of the politician with the nation's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and freedom warrior Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, with the captions, "Azad is well appreciated for his academic temperament and intellectual prowess."

on the occasion Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders paid tributes to India's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his 134th birth anniversary. (File Photo)(ANI Photo)
The National Education Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s First Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. The day is celebrated across the country, every year on November 11. Today, on the occasion Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders paid tributes to India’s first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his 134th birth anniversary.

“He remained at the forefront of our freedom movement, working closely with other leading lights. He was also passionate about education."

Apart from the PM leaders across party lines took to social media to pay their tribute to the late freedom fighter.

A scholar and educationist, Maulana Azad was a key architect of the education system of independent India. During his tenure, the country got top education regulatory bodies – All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and University Grants Commission (UGC).

