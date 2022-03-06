National Fellowship for Persons with Disability Deadline Extended

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the last date to apply for grant fellowships to students with disabilities under the National Fellowship for Persons with Disabilities (NFPwD) scheme. The last date for submitting applications has been extended to March 31. Earlier, the last date to register was slated as January 31 after which the commission decided to extended it. Candidates can apply online through the official website of UGC — ugc.ac.in. Candidates can apply for a total of 200 slots of the fellowship.

The NFPwD scheme covers all universities and institutions that are recognised by the UGC and Government of India. The maximum duration of the fellowship is two years or till submission of dissertation, whichever is earlier for MPhil and five years or from the commencement of fellowship or till submission of PhD thesis, whichever is earlier for MPhil + PhD. The maximum duration is five years or till submission of PhD thesis, whichever is earlier for PhD.

National Fellowship for Persons with Disability: Who can apply

Any student with disabilities who has been admitted to MPhil or PhD degree and pursuing research through regular and full time mode in a university or academic institution is eligible to apply for the scholarship.

National Fellowship for Persons with Disability: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of University Grants Commission (UGC) and open the schemes page.

Step 2: Now under the fellowship tab, look for ‘National Fellowship for Persons with Disabilities’ and click ‘See details info’

Step 3: On the new page, click ‘Apply Now’ and register yourself by giving basic details.

Step 4: Now fill in all the essential details and complete the application form.

Step 5: Submit the application form and save it for future reference.

National Fellowship for Persons with Disability: Selection process

The selection will be done on a merit basis, based on the marks obtained by the candidate in their post-graduation examination. After the selection process, UGC will release a list of provisionally selected candidates on its website.

National Fellowship for Persons with Disability: Stipend

Under the scheme, a fellowship of Rs 31,000 per month is given in the initial two years as JRF (Junior Research Fellow) while Rs 35,000 per month is given for the remaining tenure as SRF (Senior Research Fellow).

The selected candidates will also get a certain amount as contingency (humanities and Social sciences including arts/fine arts) and contingency (science, engineering, and technology). Meanwhile, candidates with physical and visual disabilities will get Rs 2,000 per month for escorts or reader assistance. In addition, House Rent Allowance (HRA) will also be given as per government norms.

