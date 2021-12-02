National Housing Bank Recruitment 2021: Applications Begin, Salary Starting from Rs 60,000

The National Housing Bank (NHB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the engagement to various posts in senior management including deputy manager and assistant manager. The online application can be submitted through the NHB official website www.nhb.org.in till December 30. No other mode of application will be accepted.

The recruitment examination to shortlisted candidates is scheduled to be held in January or February 2022. The aspirants must go through the eligibility criteria, application process and selection process of NHB before proceeding with the application.

NHB Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

>Educational Qualification: Candidates must hold a full-time bachelor’s degree in any discipline with at least 60 per cent marks or a full-time master’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 55 per cent marks from a recognised university or equivalent. It must be noted that candidates who are awaiting their final results are not eligible to apply. All the documents must have been declared on or before December 1.

>Age Limit: The maximum age limit for Assistant Manager must not exceed 30 years, whereas for Deputy Manager and Regional Manager the upper age limit is 32 years and 45 years.

NHB Recruitment 2021: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NHB at www.nhb.org.in

Step 2: Click on the section that reads, “Opportunities@NHB" and go to “CURRENT VACANCIES"

Step 3: On the next page click on the recruitment link that reads, “Recruitment of Officers in Various Scales – 2021"

Step 4: Click on the designated application link and fill in all the required details, upload the documents and submit

Step 5: Make the payment of application fees and download the co formation page.

NHB Recruitment 2021: Salary

For those selected for scale IV posts, the pay scale is Rs 1,26,954, for the scale II posts it is Rs 79,621 and for scale 1 it is 60,056.72. Further, the post will carry other facilities like Bank’s accommodation, reimbursement of expenses for medical, hospitalization, telephone/mobile among others.

NHB Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern

The online examination will have objective questions of 200 marks and a descriptive paper of 30 marks. The objective paper will be of 3 hours duration and separate time will be given for each section: Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General Awareness and Computer Knowledge, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude. The descriptive test will be of English language of 30 minutes duration.

