National Institute of Bank Management Offers 6-month Course in Banking and Leadership

National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) is offering an advanced executive programme in banking and leadership. Professionals from banking, finance, technology and consulting with a minimum of five years experience in the BFSI domain can apply for the six-month hybrid course.

Launched along with edtech company TalentSprint, the course aims “to create talent for the next generation of banking and financial services." The programme will provide professionals with a comprehensive understanding of digital transformation in banking and financial institutions.

Supported with capstone and LIVE banking projects, it will ensure that the participants become digital experts and are well-equipped to lead digital initiatives in their organisations, says the official release. To apply for selection into the first cohort starting July this year, applicants can visit nibm.talentsprint.com. The course fee is two lakh rupees.

Advertisement

The programme will be taught by a team of leading researchers and experts in digital banking led by Programme Director, Dr Arindam Bandyopadhyay. The online, instructor-led learning will conclude with a certification ceremony during the two-day campus visit at the state-of-the-art NIBM campus in Pune. The programme will be delivered on TalentSprint’s digital platform ipearl.ai.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, BV Chaubal, Chairperson, Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) said, “The Advanced Executive Programme is being launched at the right time as the banking ecosystem is changing as never before. Modern day bankers must display tech-savviness along with analytical capabilities. They are required to be competent enough to deliver new age products and services that promise enhanced customer experience. In particular, speed, safety and security are non-negotiable. This Programme offered by NIBM and TalentSprint will cover the key aspects of Digital Banking and Finance and act as an enabler to gain modern leadership skills."

“Innovation, regulation, technology and customer expectations are rapidly changing the banking and financial services sector. This specially curated programme addresses industry requirements and aims to build the capability of senior banking and finance professionals by enabling them to make the best use of digital tools," Dr Santanu Paul, MD and CEO, TalentSprint said.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.