National Mathematics Day 2021: 67% Students Have Problems Studying Math During Pandemic

While India is celebrating National Mathematics Day 2021, a large number of students across the globe are facing issues in studying the subject. A majority (67 per cent) of students surveyed face challenges while solving maths problems without their teacher’s support, reveals a survey conducted by online learning platform Brainly.

Further, according to the findings, 74 per cent of students found edtech platforms helpful in resolving their maths-related queries. The online-assisted learning model has played a vital role in helping students keep up with their studies during the pandemic and continues to supplement offline lessons even as schools reopen.

Three in four students (76 per cent) mentioned that they enjoy studying maths in the current situation, indicating how technologically-advanced online learning tools helped them during the pandemic, the survey highlighted.

“With a subject as tricky as mathematics, a near-immediate shut down of brick-and-mortar schools and a shift to remote learning can understandably baffle students," the ed-tech added.

Rajesh Bysani, Chief Product Officer at Brainly, said, “Considering this need-gap, Brainly launched Brainly Math Solver - a tool that assists users by finding solutions for the most complex mathematical problems. This Mathematics Day, we encourage all students struggling with maths or looking for some help to leverage this AI-led tool to access solutions with detailed step-by-step explanations to bolster concepts and excel at the subject."

Meanwhile, From an Indian American solving a 62-year-old problem to an Indian academician winning Ramanujan Prize, India has achieved several awards in 2021. December 22, 2021 marks the 134th birth anniversary of Dr Ramanujan.

