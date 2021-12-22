National Mathematics Day 2021: Career Options After Pursuing Math

Mathematics is one of the most dreaded subjects across the world, yet it is also the most studied subject as well. The reason is its potential to open up new doors of career opportunities in the future. Though many hate mathematics in school, it has a lot to offer in the real world. Here are some career options after studying math:

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

One of the most sought-after jobs in the current scenario, to get a job in the AI industry, one needs to pursue math followed by a diploma specialising in AI and machine learning (ML). Jobs in AI and ML are spread across various sectors including, IT, retail, healthcare, logistics, etc.

Data science

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for data scientists is at an all-time high. One of the fastest-growing sectors in India, after studying math students can opt for a certificate or diploma course in data science which also includes AI, ML. According to a report by World Economic Forum, this will be one of the most in-demand jobs by 2025.

Game development

Those interested in game designing can opt to become a game developer by doing a certificate or diploma course after studying math. This requires one to learn coding and software to be able to develop all types of online games and video games. Over 400 gaming start-ups are available across the country currently.

Hacking

After studying math in class 12, students can go for a bachelor’s degree in cyber security, computer science, or learn coding to become an ethical hacker. The career scope in this field spans across private and public sectors.

Architecture

After learning math, one can for studying architecture or planning. It is the process of planning, designing, and constructing buildings and structures. Thos who have a keen knack for designing along with good math skills can opt for this field.

Business Analytics

Business analysts use data to bridge the gap between business ideas and goals. They are hired to examine the impact of the ideas made and to make the required changes in order to help the company grow. Those who are good with numbers can opt for this field.

Blockchain

Those with excellent mathematical skills can go for this career. It includes data structuring, coding, web development, cryptography, etc. One must get a graduate or postgraduate course in blockchain before opting for a career in this path.

Actuary

Actuarial Science deals with the financial planning of a particular organisation. In India, students who have learned math will have to take the Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) for admission to the Institute of Actuaries of India which is the only professional body of actuaries in the country. Those who crack the exam will be qualified to get a job in actuarial science. This includes finance departments of insurance companies, pension funds, consulting and investment firms, academics, hospitals, and risk management sectors.

Banking

With a population of 1.40 billion, India’s banking industry is continuously expanding, hence it generates vast amounts of career opportunities in the sector. To cater to this demand, both government and private banks conduct exams for banking jobs. There are tons of opportunities for BSc graduates in the banking sector.

Teaching

Within the country or abroad, there are limitless opportunities as a Maths teacher. After BSc Maths, candidates can go on to become a lecturer, teacher, professor, associate professor, or assistant professor.

Accountant

Industries across the globe rely on accounting on a day-to-day basis. Now to pursue a career in accounting, the traditional path is BCom. With a bachelor’s in mathematics, you can also apply for accounting jobs. To give you some perspective, some accounting jobs in India are tax accountant, auditor, management accountant, corporate advisor, and chartered accountant.

Government Services

Stability has always been associated with government jobs and there are many competitive examinations at the state as well as at National levels like the UPSC, Indian Defense, SSC, etc. While the most sought careers are in the civil services, there are also myriad sectors that offer a variety of career options after BSc Maths, which include Village Officer, Government Teacher, and Government Professor.

