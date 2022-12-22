National Mathematics Day 2022: Best Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones

National Mathematics Day is marked on December 22 every year. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan, India’s most famous mathematician. Mathematics is known as the basic science of life, and many would agree that it’s the first thing anyone learns besides reading and writing.

Mathematics is essential in almost every profession and day-to-day life activity. Keeping that in mind, National Mathematics Day is celebrated to raise awareness among the people about the importance of numbers and calculations.

This National Mathematics Day, let’s take a look at some quotes and wishes that you can share with your loved ones:

Advertisement

National Mathematics Day 2022: Quotes

RELATED NEWS Why is December 22 Celebrated as National Mathematics Day? History and Significance

1. “Mathematics is not about numbers, equations, computations, or algorithms: it is about understanding" -William Paul Thurston

2. “Without mathematics, there’s nothing you can do. Everything around you is mathematics. Everything around you is numbers" - Shakuntala Devi

3. “The only way to learn mathematics is to do mathematics" -Paul Halmos

4. “Nature is written in mathematical language" -Galileo Galilei

5. “Mathematics is a game played according to certain simple rules with meaningless marks on paper" -David Hilbert

6. “Since the mathematicians have invaded the theory of relativity, I do not understand it myself anymore" -Albert Einstein

7. “‘Obvious’ is the most dangerous word in mathematics" -Eric Temple Bell

8. “There should be no such thing as boring mathematics" - Edsger W Dijkstra

Advertisement

National Mathematics Day 2022: Wishes

1. Those who call mathematics stupid are the ones who cannot measure their intelligence. The pulse of the universe is dependent on mathematics. Happy National Mathematics Day!

2. Of all the hardest things to conquer on the face of this earth, math is the one that truly deserves all your attention. Try hard and you will fall in love with it.

Advertisement

3. On the occasion of National Mathematics Day, I wish all your joys multiply and all your sorrows get subtracted from your life…Best wishes to you!

4. The best thing about mathematics is that it is very simple once you understand it…. Wishing you a very Happy National Mathematics Day!

5. Let us celebrate National Mathematics Day by keeping aside all the fears for math and embracing this subject with love.

6. Love math in order to understand the various calculations of life in an unmatched way. Happy Maths Day to all the Mathematicians!

Advertisement

7. Simplification is not only valid in math, it teaches us to simplify the complexities of life. Happy National Mathematics Day!

8. The greatest power that a person can have is to be knowledgeable about math. Happy National Mathematics Day!

Read all the Latest Education News here