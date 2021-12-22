National Mathematics Day: Look at Indian Mathematicians & Their Achievements

December 22, every year is celebrated as National Mathematics Day. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan. Born in 1887, the Indian mathematician was one of the most remarkable Indian mathematicians best known for his work including number theory, infinite series among others. But National Mathematics Day 2021 is better sweet for Indians as in this year we have gained many laurels in mathematics but lost some of our greatest mathematicians.

From Indian solving a 62-year-old problem to win global praise to India giving the third female Ramanujan Prize winner. Here is a look at the top mathematicians of 2021.

Neena Gupta Won Ramanujan Award

The biggest achievement this year was Indian mathematician Neena Gupta winning Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematician. A faculty member at Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Kolkata, Gupta is the fourth Indian ever to have achieved the award. She is also the third woman in the world to get the acknowledgement...read more

>MS Narasimhan Passed Away

Only months ago, famous mathematician professor MS Narasimhan had passed away. Renowned for his Narasimhan-Seshadri theorem, the mathematician was remembered by PM Modi who condoled his demise and called him that the mathematician had created a “phenomenal impact worldwide" and was known for his work beyond maths...read more

Indian American Solved 62-year-old Math problem

Nikhil Srivastava, an Indian-American mathematician solved a math problem which arose in 1959. Called the Kadison-Singer problem, the mathematics equation had remained unsolved since. Srivastava is also a George Polya Prize winner and has Ciprian Foias prize among others. The Indian American is a teacher at the University of California.

December 22 was commemorated as Mathematics Day in 2012 when the then prime minister Manmohan Singh made the announcement. Today marks the 10th National Mathematics day and 134th birth anniversary of Dr Ramanujan.

