National Medical Commission Advises Medical Institutions, Hospitals to Use Khadi Products

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a notification advising all the medical institutions and hospitals to use Khadi products. This decision aims to encourage the use of Khadi in India and provide employment opportunities to the rural community that produces Khadi.

In the advisory published by NMC on their official website, the commission wrote, “It has been scientifically proven that products made of khadi are not only beneficial for health, but are also eco-friendly. As doctors have to wear white coats while on duty, they are advised to use the same made of khadi," The advisory also highlighted the financial impact of encouraging Khadi usage for the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

Read|NMC Allows Reapplications from Medical Colleges Which Could not get Approval for New Course, Adding Seats

Advertisement

An official told the Live Mint that the Home Minister Amit Shah wrote a letter to the health minister to increase the usage of Khadi products among the medical professionals. Talking about the low consumption of Khadi in the medical sector right now, the official further said, “In the last few years, a few hospitals in Delhi have purchased Khadi products for their usage. In FY 20-21, Khadi products worth approximately Rs 70.03 lakhs were purchased while in FY21-22, hospitals utilized Khadi items worth around Rs. 86.63 lakhs. This consumption of Khadi products in the healthcare sector is quite low if we compare with the large number of medical institutions across the country."

Read|Students Likely to Get 10 Years to Complete MBBS, National Medical Commission Proposes Cap on Time Allotted to Finish Degree

The advisory issued by Dr Aruna V.Vanikar, president, Under Graduate Medical Education Board of National Medical Commission also talks about the employment opportunity for the millions of rural people by increasing the use of Khadi products in the medical institutions. Asking the hospitals to encourage ‘building self-reliant’, the advisory has asked every hospital, nursing home, institute, and other medical service providers to wear Khadi coat and aprons.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.