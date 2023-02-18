The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has launched the online application process for the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme 2023-24. The registration process for students from Scheduled Castes and other socially deprived sections like denotified nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes, landless agricultural labourers, and traditional craftspeople, looking to complete higher education abroad started on February 15 and will last for a period of 45 days i.e till March 31, 2023.

To submit their application form, students can visit the official website of the ministry, nosmse.gov.in. A list of selected and not selected applicants will be uploaded on the same portal later.

In the initial phase of the selection process, applicants who have received an unconditional offer letter from one of the top 500 foreign universities or higher education institutes for the academic year 2023 will be preferred for a scholarship.

In addition to the submission of required educational documents, applicants are required to submit future prospects in India after completion of the proposed study abroad.

National Overseas Scholarship Scheme Aims and Objectives

A Central government scheme, for the traditionally weaker sections of Indian society, the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme was started with the objective of making studying in a foreign country a possibility for students from these sections, which would lead to their improvement in economic and social status.

Highlights

Under the NOS scheme, the government of India offers financial assistance to students from Scheduled castes and other socially and economically weaker sections of society for pursuing higher education outside India.

Under this scheme, a total of 100 scholarships are given in a selection year, which depends on the availability of funds.

In order to promote higher education among women, the government of India earmarks 30% of scholarships each year for women. If in case all the awards kept aside for women remain unclaimed, then the remaining seats will be filled with male students seeking to study abroad.

If a student has already completed a Master’s or PhD degree, then such an applicant will not be eligible for the scheme.

