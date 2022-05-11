National Technology Day 2022: From Data Detective to Tidewater Architect, Top Trending Tech Jobs

National Technology Day is observed on May 11 every year to mark the anniversary of the Pokhran nuclear tests of 1998. It was a series of five explosions conducted by India at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan.

On this day, we look back at our achievements in the field of science and technology. But technology is changing fast and by 2030 the jobs which will be the most in-demand will be different than now. The Cognizant Center for the Future of Work report talks about new roles that will emerge over the next decade. As per the report, the top trending technology jobs of the future include:

Smart home design manager: As per the report, there will be a boom as homes will be built or redesigned with dedicated home office spaces along with soundproofing, separate voice-driven entrances, and Gorilla Glass wall screens. Smart home designers will be one of the new jobs of the future 2030, it adds.

XR immersion counsellor: They will work with technical artists and software engineering, training and workforce collaboration to rollout best-in-class augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) for learn-by-doing workforce training and collaboration or apprenticeships to get employees productive.

Algorithm bias auditor: The WFH lifestyles has accelerated the competitive advantage derived from algorithms by digital firms everywhere, says the report by Cognizant. However, given the increasing statutory scrutiny on data, “it’s a near certainty that when it comes to how they’re built, verification through audits will help ensure the future workforce is also the fair workforce," it adds.

Data detective: Jobs in data continue to see 42 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2021. Data science will make up for an in-demand skill even in 2030, claims the report. However, given the high demand of data science, it could also lead to scarcity and that’s where data detectives will come in, to help bridge the gap to get companies to investigate the mysteries in big data, the report states.

Cyber calamity forecaster: With the growth of technology, the ability to forecast events in the world of cyberattacks will be one of the most in-demand jobs of the future. The report further states that growth in openings for cyber calamity forecasters grew by 28 per cent in Q1’21.

Tidewater architect: These architects will work with nature in some of the biggest civil engineering projects of the 21st century, claims the report. Further, jobs in these sector grew by 37 per cent in Q1’21. It adds that the global challenge of climate change and sea level rise will remain an challenge in the future.

Human-machine teaming manager: Their job is to operate at the intersection of people and robots and create seamless collaborations. Openings for forerunner roles like robotics technicians grew by 50 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 and is set to grow even more.

