National Technology Day 2022: From Elon Musk to Bill Gates, Know Qualifications of Technocrats Across The World

National Technology Day 2022 is observed to celebrate technology and the achievement by humans in the field. On the occasion, here we look at top technocrats across the world and their education qualification. Right from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to the CEO of Google Sundar Pichai, let’s take a look at those who took the world forward in the field of technology:

Elon Musk: Born in 1971 in South Africa to a wealthy family, Musk is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. He received a bachelor’s in physics and economics in 1995 from the University of Pennsylvania. In the same year, he moved to California to attend Stanford University, where he took admission, but left after two days only.

Bill Gates: Born and raised in Seattle in 1975, Gate is the co-founder of Microsoft. At the age of 13, he enrolled in the private Lakeside Prep School, where he wrote his first software programme. After schooling, he took the Scholastic Aptitude Tests (SAT) where he scored 1590 out of 1600 and enrolled at Harvard College in 1973. He took admission in mathematics and computer science courses but left the varsity after two years.

Sundar Pichai: The CEO of Google, he has earned his degree in metallurgical engineering from IIT Kharagpur. Later, the Indian-American did his MS from Standford University in material sciences and engineering from where he was named a Siebel Scholar. This was followed by MBA from Wharton where he was a Palmer Scholar.

Satya Nadella: The current CEO of Microsoft, he was born in Hyderabad and completed his schooling in India. For his graduation, he studied electrical engineering from Manipal Institute of Technology and later an MS from University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. He also studied business from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. He was appointed as the CEO of Microsoft in 2014.

Shantanu Narayen: Another Hyderabadi, Narayen is the CEO of Adobe. He pioneered the concept of digital photo after he co-founded Pictra Inc. He did his schooling in Hyderabad and completed graduation in electronics engineering from Osmania University. He also has an MBA from University of California, Berkeley and an MS from Bowling Green State University.

