National Youth Day: Skills That Will Make Young India Employable for Future Jobs

To be at par with the technological changes happening today, in the fourth industrial revolution, students graduating now would require themselves to reskill and retrain several times in their working lives.

The core skills such as critical thinking and analysis, problem-solving, self-management, resilience, stress tolerance, and flexibility would be essential qualities for all types of jobs in the future, according to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Future of Jobs Report 2020.

WEF also quoted the top five skills that employers seek include, as per LinkedIn are:

— Analytical skills

— Project management

— Customer service

— Marketing

— Time management

The LinkedIn Hiring Rate showed that gradates of 2020 were hired faster than those who graduated before the pandemic. The report further added graduate recruitment in the US in 2021 jumped by over 7 per cent more than last year. The data also added that competition for fresher jobs remains intense and opportunities are unevenly distributed across sectors and vary from place to place. The greatest number of opportunities are in transportation and logistics, healthcare, and tech.

As all nations are recovering from Covid-19, WEF also states Indeed’s analysis highlighting that jobseekers, nowadays, are more frequently looking for positions that offer higher wages and have the option of remote working. This could be due to occupational sectors such as civil engineering and IT which are known to welcome career-switchers, as well as offer reskilling courses for jobseekers without any prior qualifications.

According to Indeed’s US job postings, since the start of the pandemic, jobseekers’ have shown more interest in civil engineering and IT sectors. Both fields experienced nearly 60 per cent more job searches by early October 2021 compared with February 1, 2020. Media and communications, and software-development job searches also jumped by more than 48 per cent during the same time. Meanwhile, childcare and food preparation dropped by 15 per cent and service-job searches by 18 per cent while personal care and home-health jobs lost a third of searches, and loading and stocking jobs dropped by 40 per cent.

