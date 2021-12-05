Navjot Singh Siddhu Joins Guest Teachers Protest in Delhi Demanding Full-time Job, Salary Raise

Punjab Congress Chief Navjyot Singh Siddhu surprised guest teachers on Sunday by extending support to their protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. Around 2,000 teachers had gathered at the Civil Lines area near the CM’s residence demanding permanent jobs and to raise their salaries.

‘Guest teachers in Delhi are protesting for many years now to make their status permanent and a rise in the salaries. No increment has been done in the last 4 years. We feel sad that Kejriwal announced his support to guest teachers of Punjab while his own state teachers suffer’, Ronik Joshi, a guest teacher based in Delhi told News18.com.

>Also read| From Permanent Hiring to Promotion Policy: Kejriwal’s 8 Poll Promises for Punjab Teachers

Advertisement

The teachers were anguished that Kejriwal while campaigning in Punjab ahead of the polls joined the protest of contractual teachers when issues of his own state guest teachers remain unsolved.

There are more than 22,000 guest teachers in Delhi who work on a contractual basis. They don’t get the perks like that of a permanent one. They have been protesting for the past many years. In 2019, a large chunk of guest teachers also protested outside deputy CM and the deputy minister Manish Sisodia’s residence to fulfill their demands. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, assured that the issue will be raised to LG Delhi but none has been done so far.

Kejriwal during his visit to poll-bound Punjab had given eight promises to teachers for reforms in the education sector if his party was voted to power. He also appealed to his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi to accede to the demands of the protesting teachers.

>Read| After SC’s Ire, Delhi Schools to Shut Physical Classes till Further Orders

Meanwhile, the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (PFUCTO), and the Punjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) have been demanding the implementation of the UGC 7th Pay Commission. Several teachers have been protesting for the past few months outside the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) in Mohali, demanding permanent jobs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.