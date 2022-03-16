NBCC Recruitment Open for Junior Engineer, Deputy Manger Posts, Salary up to Rs 27,270

The National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) India Limited has invited applications for various posts of Junior Engineers (Civil) and Deputy General Manager (Civil) on regular basis. Candidates can apply online through the official website of NBCC (India) Limited. The last date to submit applications is April 14 till 5 pm.

The selection for Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) posts will be done on the basis of a written test. Whereas, the selection procedure for the Dy General manager (Engg)-(Civil) post involve a personal interview only.

NBCC Recruitment: Total Vacancies-81 posts

Candidates can apply for a total of 60 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), 20 posts of Junior Engineer (Electrical) and one post of Dy. General Manager (Engg)-(Civil).

Junior Engineer (Civil)- 60

Junior Engineer (Electrical)-20

Dy. General Manager (Engg)-(Civil)- 1

NBCC Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Age: In order to be eligible to apply, the candidates must not be more than 28 years of age for the post of Junior Engineer and not more than 46 years of age for the Deputy General Manager post.

Education: Candidates who wish to apply for the posts of Junior Engineer must have a three years of full-time engineering diploma in the required discipline with a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks. To apply for the Deputy General Manager post, candidates must hold a full-time degree in civil engineering from a recognised university with a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate. In addition, total nine years of relevant experience is also required in the field of PMC, EPC, Real Estate or Infrastructure.

NBCC Recruitment: How to apply?

Step – 1 Visit the official website of NBCC (India) Limited and open the career page from the ‘Human Resources’ tab. https://www.nbccindia.com/

Step – 2 Now, look for ‘Recruitment for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical) & DGM (Engg.) (Civil) on regular basis.’

Step – 3 Next, hit apply now on the name of the post and register yourself by filling basic details.

Step – 3 Now, login using your credentials and fill the application form carefully.

Step – 4 Upload the required documents and fill essential details.

Step – 5 Now, proceed to pay the application fee.

Step – 6 Save your application form for further use.

NBCC Recruitment: Application Fee

Candidates must note that the application fee for junior engineer posts is Rs 500 for the general category students, while SC, ST and PWD category students are exempted from paying the fee. No application fee is required for applying for the Dy. General manager post.

NBCC Recruitment: Salary

Successfully selected candidates for the post of Junior Engineer can draw a salary of Rs 27,270 per month while the selected candidates for the Dy. General Manager post can get a salary of up to Rs 2,00,000.

