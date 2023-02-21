The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), which accredits hospitals and institutes for running various post-MBBS diploma courses, issued a notification inviting applications for fresh and renewal of accreditation for DNB, DrNB courses in different broad and super specialty as well as fellowship categories.

The board also invited applications for fresh and renewal of accreditations for broad specialty (DNB) along with six-year courses. The Diplomate of National Board (DNB) is a postgraduate degree, equivalent to an MD/MS degree, granted in broad specialties to doctors after three years of residency. Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) is a post-graduate super specialty degree awarded by NBD after finishing three years of senior residency post-MD/MS/DNB.

Submission of application forms for accreditation purposes will begin on February 21 and the last date, as per the notification issued, will be April 28. According to the information bulletin by the board, for super specialty and fellowship courses, only those hospitals and institutes can apply for the renewal of accreditation that has accreditation till June 2023. While for broad specialty and direct six-year courses, hospitals and institutes that are accredited till December 2023 can apply for the renewal of accreditation.

Accreditation Criteria

The grant of accreditation is in the hands of the NBEMS and as in other cases, the requirement criteria ought to be fulfilled before getting approval from the authority.

For the commencement of DNB or FNB courses, the applicant hospital ought to have at least two years of standing in the clinical establishment.

Besides offering OPD and IPD medical services on a single campus, the applicant hospital should have the required infrastructure needed in this case.

Licenses and certificates from the concerned authorities are a must for the hospital applicant while applying for accreditation.

Online Accreditation Application Portal

The applicant institutes are required to submit the application form online using this portal. By creating a user id on this portal, the applicant will be able to create a profile that will be verified by the board. The applicant cannot submit the application unless NBEMS verifies the profile. Once the profile is approved, the applicant hospital can proceed with the rest of the formalities while filling out the form.

