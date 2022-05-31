NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results at nbsenl.edu.in: Here's How to Check

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is all set to declare the class 10 and 12 or HSLC and HSSLC board exam results on May 31. Students who participated in the exams can check their results at nbsenl.edu.in and nbsenagaland.com. The provisional gazettes will be issued to all registered schools along with marksheet and pass certificates. Students can thus collect the same from their respective schools too.

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results will be available in online mode for students to download from 2 PM onwards. Students need to score at least 33 per cent marks to be eligible to pass the exam. Around 50,000 students appeared in the NBSE HSLC, HSSLC exams and are awaiting results. The HSLC exam was held between March 9 and March 22 and HSSLC exam from March 8 to March 3 and HSSLC exam were conducted from March 8 to 31, 2022.

NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results: How to Check

Step 1: Visit official website, nbsenl.edu.in

Step 2: Cick on result link

Step 3: Log-in using roll number, date of brith

Step 4: Result will appear, download

NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results: How to Digilocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open DigiLocker app in your mobile phone

Step 2: Select the option NBSE and then, select class 12 result 2022

Step3: Fill in the required information and proceed.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

To create an account,

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal

Step 2: Next click on sign up available on the upper left corner of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your name as per Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin

Step 4: Submit the details and set a username. Once your account is created on DigiLocker, you can access the CBSE result 2021 through the same

After releasing the NBSE Class 10th and 12th results 2022, the Nagaland Board will issue the documents to the Centre Superintendents only from June 2.

Last year in HSLC, out of 23,608 candidates, as many as 16,388 cleared the exam and overall pass percentage was at 69.42 per cent. In HSSLC, out of the 16,835 candidates were enrolled for the exam, 13,024 were from the arts stream, 1,347 from commerce and 2,464 were from science. A total of 23,376 students passed the 12th exam with a pass percentage of 91.35 per cent.

