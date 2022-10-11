NCERT Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for Over 290 Posts, Salary Upto Rs 67,000

The National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has opened an online application window for 292 different academic positions. The vacancies will be filled under direct recruitment at NCERT, New Delhi, as well as at its constituent units in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, and Shillong. Aspirants can apply for the posts on offer through the official website ncert.nic.in. The last date to do so is October 28.

Out of the total vacancies in the NCERT recruitment drive, 39 are for the post of Professor, 97 for Associate Professor and 153 for Assistant Professor in various subjects/specializations and 1 for Librarian and 2 for Assistant Librarian.

Advertisement

NCERT recruitment 2022: Selection process

The list of candidates who have been shortlisted will be published on the NCERT website. Shortlisted candidates will be allowed to attend the interview only after their eligibility has been verified.

For more details regarding the recruitment, candidates are encouraged to have a look at the official notification shared by NCERT.

NCERT recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Open the online portal- ncert.nic.in, on any browser

Step 2. Now go to ‘Announcements’ section, then ‘Vacancies’ and under that click on ‘Apply Now’ for Advertisement No. 172/2022

Step 3. Visit the online application link after reading the directions

Step 4. Create an account, select a post, and complete the application

Step 5. Upload all the required file/documents, pay the fee and submit form

Advertisement

Step 6. Download it and take a printout

NCERT recruitment 2022: Application fee

Applicants from the UR/OBC/EWS categories must pay a fee of Rs 1,000 only via online payment. On the other hand, women and applicants from SC/ST/PWD categories are not required to pay the application fee. To make it easier for you, here’s a direct link to apply, https://ncertrec.samarth.edu.in/.

NCERT recruitment 2022: Salary

1. Professor – Rs.37,400 – Rs.67000

2. Associate Professor – Rs.37,400 – Rs.67000

3. Assistant Professor – Rs.15600 – Rs.39100

As per the official notification, the pay scale is different for all the posts. Candidates can check the official notice to get more details.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here