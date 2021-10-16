NCERT Introduces 1-year Guidance, Counselling Course For Teachers, Other Professionals

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a one-year diploma course in Guidance and Counselling. The main purpose of the course is to guide and counsel the professionals. The interested and the eligible professionals can apply for admission to this course on the official website of NCERT. The course can be pursued in distance learning mode as well.

The primary objective of NCERT’s course is to equip teachers and professionals with skills required to promote the holistic development of the students and solve their academic, social, emotional and moral problems.

According to reports, teachers, educators, school administrators and untrained guidance personnel are eligible to take admission to this course. The course will be completed in three phases. The first phase is in distance learning mode. The six-month course starts from January 2022 and continues until June 2022.

Advertisement

In the next stage, there will be a face-to-face three-month programme. And in the third phase, an internship from October to December 2022 will conclude the course. The NCERT has decided to conduct the internship in the home town or workplace of people part of the course.

The course fee, for the candidates working in central government-funded institutions, is Rs 19500. The fee for the candidates employed in institutions of the state or union territories is Rs 6000. The professionals working in private institutions will have to pay Rs 30,000 for the course.

Important Date:

The last date to apply for these courses is November 5, 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.