NCERT NTSE Stage 2 Results Today at ncert.nic.in, How to Check

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will declare the result for stage-2 of the National Talent Search Stage (NTSE). Once announced, candidates can check their results online at ncert.nic.in. The NTSE stage - II was held on October 24 last year across 68 test centres in the country. While the results were earlier slated to be declared on January 11, they had to be deferred due to unknown reasons.

NCERT NTSE Stage 2 Result 2021: How to check

Step 1. Log on to NCERT’s official portal

Step 2. On the homepage, scroll down to click on the NTSE section.

Step 3. Next click on the ‘Provisional Result NTSE-2021 (Click here to view provisional result and OMR sheet)’ link

Step 4. You will be redirected to a new page where you can check your results by entering your credentials like roll number, date of birth, before verifying the security code to submit the request.

Step 5. Your NTSE Stage 2 Provisional Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Save it offline or take a printout for future use and reference.

NTSE is a scholarship conducted every year by NCERT to encourage class 10 students for higher studies in the field of science and social science. The exam is divided into two stages, Stage 1 (state level) and Stage 2 (national level). Only the candidates who clear stage 1 are allowed to appear for the Stage 2 examinations.

The scholarships are awarded by the NCERT on the basis of two types of objective written tests — Mental Ability Test (MAT) which is a general aptitude test and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).

Candidates who clear NTSE are entitled to a monthly scholarship of Rs 1,250 for classes 11, 12, and Rs 2,000 for graduate and undergraduate courses. Apart from monetary benefits, the NTSE scholarship also offers extra credit benefits to scholars when they apply for a job.

