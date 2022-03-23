NCHMJEE 2022 Postponed, NTA Releases Revised Date for Hotel Management Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the exam date of the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMJEE) 2022. It will now be conducted on Saturday, June 18 from 10 am to 1 pm. The exam was earlier set to be conducted on May 28 but has now been deferred after receiving “representations from candidates." The online registration window is open till May 3 at the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

“Pursuant to representations from candidates, it has now been decided that the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMJEE) -2022, will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), on the revised date as given below," which is June 18, reads the official notice.

The entrance exam is held every year for admission to the BSc in Hospitality and Hotel Administration courses at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM & CT).

NCHMJEE 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have cleared class 12 or equivalent or will pass out this year having English as a core subject are eligible to apply for the entrance exam.

NCHMJEE 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NCHMJEE

Step 2: Register yourself

Step 3: Log in, fill in the application form

Step 4: Upload documents

Step 5: Pay the fees

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the filled form for future reference

NCHMJEE 2022: Application fees

The application fees is Rs 1000 for general and OBC category candidates, Rs 750 for General-EWS and Rs 450 for SC, ST, PwD and transgenders.

NCHMJEE 2022: Exam Pattern

The three hour exam consists of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) and 800 marks in total. For each correct answer, four marks is awarded and one mark is deducted for every wrong answer. It will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. NCHMJEE 2022 will feature questions from numerical ability and analytical aptitude, reasoning and logical deduction, general knowledge and current affairs, English language and aptitude test.

“Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA websites www.nta.ac.in and https://nchmjee.nta.nic.in for updates on the subject. For any clarifications, candidates can contact NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or 011 6922 7700 or write to NTA at nchm@nta.ac.in," the notice added.

