NCTE Launches 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme in 57 Institutions Across Country

The National Council for Teacher Education has launched the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme in 57 Teacher Education Institutions from the academic session 2023-24 throughout the country, according to officials.

The ITEP, as notified in 2021, is a four-year dual-major holistic undergraduate degree offering BA-BEd, BSc-BEd, and BCom-BEd.

This course will prepare teachers for the four stages of the new school structure — foundational, preparatory, middle, and secondary (5+3+3+4), they said.

“The programme is being offered in pilot mode initially in reputed central/state government universities/institutions. ITEP will be available for all students who choose teaching as a profession after Secondary, by choice," a senior official said.

“This integrated course will benefit students since they will save one year by finishing the course in four years rather than the customary five years required by the present BEd plan," the official said. Admission for the same will be carried out by the National Testing Agency (NTA) through the NCET.

“ITEP will not only impart cutting-edge pedagogy but will also establish a foundation in early childhood care and education (ECCE), foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), inclusive education and an understanding of India and its values/ethos/art/traditions, among others," the official said. “The course will contribute substantially to the revitalization of the whole teacher education sector," the official added.

