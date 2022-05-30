NCTE Launches Portal to Ease Process of Recognition of Teacher Education Programme

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) under Ministry of Education on Sunday launched an online portal to streamline the process of recognition of teacher education programmes of higher education institutes. The portal aims to help candidates right from the time of inviting application for courses till the stage of issue of recognition orders including the inspection of institutions.

The ministry informed that the applications for the recently launched four-years integrated teacher education programmes (ITEP) applications will be processed on this portal.

As per the official notification issued by, Ministry of Education, “This portal will bring a paradigm shift in the functioning of NCTE. It aims to provide an automated robust framework thereby enhancing accountability, transparency and ease of doing business." It further said that online applications for ITEP will be processed by NCTE through ‘Admin Login’ of the website.

“All communication from HEIs/TEIs regarding deficiencies/SCN will correspondingly have to be sent on the ITEP portal. For online inspections, stakeholders have to access the VT portal on NCTE website," the statement said.

What is teacher education programmes?

It is a four-year programme which is available for all candidates who choose teaching as a profession after secondary education. It is an integrated course that will benefit students, as it will save them one year by finishing the progrramme in four years as compared to customary five years required by the present BEd plan.

The curriculum for this course is as per NEP 2020 and it will enable candidates to get a degree in education as well as a specialised discipline such as History, Mathematics, Science, Arts, Economics, or Commerce.

