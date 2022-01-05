NCW Launches Online Resource Centre on Cybersecurity for Women

The National Commission for Women (NCW) launched an online resource centre for women on December 9 aimed at educating them on cybersecurity, crimes and the safe use of technology. It is a joint initiative of NCW, Meta, CyberPeace Foundation, and Autobot Infosec Pvt Ltd and was introduced during the “We Think Digital - Digital Sakti 3.0" project.

“This will act as a source of information and support for online presence. This will also help in fighting cyber violence against women and will help prevent tech abuse against women," Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of National Commission for Women said.

>Also read| upGrad Launches Short-term Courses in Cybersecurity, Data Analytics

Advertisement

The third phase of the “We Think Digital - Digital Sakti 3.0" programme began on March 2021. It aims to train 1.5 lakh women across India. The resource centre will feature:

>Awareness videos: Videos on various topics of cyber security are made available to the visitors on the page through which they can understand the ongoing issues and can take precautionary measures. This will help any woman to identify if they have/are going to face any cyber threat and how to safeguard themselves.

>Posters: Small posters have been uploaded to the resource center for quick bite-sized learning for the page visitors. This will give concise information on different issues so that they can learn things on the fly.

>Help centre: A section of the resource centre offers help to those women who are in distress on issues pertaining to online safety such as cyberbullying, cyberstalking, financial frauds, sextortion, blackmailing, etc. There will be a separate section for counselling for “women in need" for the same who can avail real-time help when needed through the resource centre.

>Psychometric assessment: An assessment will also be made available where any woman can go and take an assessment to see if there is any need for help on the mental health of the person taking the assessment.

Advertisement

>Read| MIT’s Post Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity Now Available for Indians Too

>E-learning section: In this section, a woman can read through the lessons and information and take a short assessment to gauge the level of knowledge taken through the course.

>Reporting: It will report about cases where any woman is a victim of a cyber-crime. This section will provide users with a step-by-step process of reporting on cyber-crime issues. This will help the users handle lots of issues by themselves such as reporting on social media platforms, getting the content taken down from websites, seeking redressal through the law enforcement route.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.