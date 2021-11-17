NDMC Partners with Edtech Platform to Provide Education, Competitive Exam Guidance to Underprivileged Students

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has partnered with edtech platform Toppr to educate around 12,500 underprivileged students studying in classes 6 to 12. The programme aims to improve the performance of high school students from low-income families through the Toppr learning app.

Toppr will offer support to students for the board exams and competitive exam preparation using the best of technology and pedagogy. Students will be also able to access the app learn, practice, and ask modules designed for every major board exam in India such as Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Chartered Accountant (CA), etc.

The beneficiaries will get access to videos lectures and other curriculum material on Toppr’s adaptive practice platform. Moreover, students can create their own tests feature. As many as 2000 students of NDMC/Navyug Schools are enrolled with the app.

RP Sati, Director (Education), NDMC, said that collaboration will empower underprivileged children by providing access to top-quality digital education. “Through this association, NDMC aims to support students from low-income families studying at NDMC Schools with the help of Toppr Asha. Approximately 2000 NDMC/ Navyug students are enrolled with Toppr to improve their academic performance. This reinforces the commitment of NDMC to make school education more inclusive and accessible to all through the intervention of information technology," Sati said.

The collaboration is a part of Toppr’s corporate social responsibility programme called Asha. It has further tied up with the Bharat edtech initiative to offer the programme.

Speaking on the initiative, Zishaan Hayath, CEO, Toppr, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic had widened the gap between students of the privileged and underprivileged families. Toppr Asha was conceptualized to democratize education by making it accessible to underprivileged students and providing them access to best-in-class learning material from Toppr. We are proud to have partnered with NDMC to achieve our objective and hope to contribute towards the academic excellence of these students."

