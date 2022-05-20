Need Synergy Among Industry, Academia, Policy Makers to Solve Country's Problems: Education Minister at IIT Guwahati

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati inaugurated the three-day North East Research Conclave or NERC 2022 today, May 20 attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. It is held to create a common interface for collaboration and showcase the best research and development activities through the exhibition from all the educational, research institutions and industries across the states of North-East India.

Delivering the inaugural address Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Education Minister, Government of India said, “I congratulate IIT Guwahati and the Government of Assam for organising the North East Research Conclave. There is a need for greater synergy among industry, academia and policymakers for solving the problem of the country and meeting the needs of the poorest of the poor. The NERC gives a platform for all strata of stakeholders to come together and collaborate. This conclave will help create a strong ecosystem of research and innovation and take it to a scalable stage."

Around 5,000 eminent personalities from the North-East as well as other parts of India from various sectors such as industry, academia, start-ups, research councils, PSUs, laboratories and technical institutes including schools and colleges are attending the event, the institute said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam said, “I congratulate IIT Guwahati for organizing this conclave with such elaborate arrangements. Research and development are crucial for a fast-developing nation like India. It is an investment for boosting our capability to make life easier comfortable and advanced. I am hopeful that this conclave will give a unique opportunity for meeting minds and doing something great for the country."

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the conclave Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati said, “The conclave is organized by IIT Guwahati under the advice of the Hon’ble Education Minister to ensure the successful implementation of National Education Policy 2020 and the promotion of research and development, innovation and startup culture. This will help in creating a strong research ecosystem, not just in this region, but also will help in networking with Industries startups, and entrepreneurs from across the country."

The conclave further aims to create an environment conducive to the development of local indigenous technologies and innovations, creating the scope and laying the foundation for the promotion of translational research and entrepreneurship and to help the country achieve the goals of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The inauguration of the conclave was followed by the signing of a MoU between IIT Guwahati and the Government of Assam to establish ‘The Assam Advanced Health Innovation Institute (AAHII). It aims to set up a research institution to leverage advanced technologies to transform medical science. The joint venture company will invite participation from intending parties including corporates, business houses and research institutions and philanthropic organisations.

The scope of this collaboration involves establishing a research institute and post graduate medical college offering advanced medical degrees such as DNB, MD, PhD, MS and MD-PhD, 350-bedded ‘Connected’ Multi-Specialty Hospital spread over 50000 sq meter in existing IIT, Guwahati campus with an outlay of Rs. 546 crores.

