Need to Prepare Our Workforce for Challenges of 21st Century: Education Minister

“In view of a rapidly changing world, we must prepare our workforce to be ready for the challenges of the 21st century through a holistic skilling strategy," said Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan. He was delivering the valedictory address at the 49th IFTDO World Conference and Exhibition being organised in New Delhi on the theme of ‘Strategies for an Agile Work Culture: Pathways to the New Age’ today.

While speaking on the occasion, the minister talked about the National Education Policy (NEP) and its impetus on creating synergy between education and skilling. He said that while NEP 2020 covers students from age 3 to 23 in the formal education system, we must also come up with new ideas, pathbreaking strategies on skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling for those who are not a part of the formal education system.

He also spoke about the role of technology as an enabler as well as a disruptor in the society and economy. He also spoke about capacity building. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, there is utmost stress on capacity building in all sectors, said the education minister. He further highlighted the role of Capacity Building Commission of India in looking at best practices in capacity building and creating synergy between different entities.

Meanwhile, while attending Delhi University’s inaugural session of a three-day international seminar on “Revisiting The Ideas of India from ‘Swaraj’ to ‘New India’", the education minister said DU should design futuristic courses and include them in its curriculum.

“The times are changing. Our country’s inventions do not get patented. DU can start a short-term diploma course on patent process. The students will not only become employable in India but also at the international level… DU should add futuristic courses to its curriculum," he said.

