NEET 2021 Candidate Alleges OMR Sheet Manipulated, Kerala HC Orders Probe

Kerala High Court has ordered a probe in an alleged OMR sheet scam in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. Commenting on a plea filed by medical aspirants, the Court has said that there are several discrepancies in the OMR sheet or answer sheets. It has asked the exam conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA) to hold a probe in the matter and submit responses by November 8.

The petitioner has alleged that their OMR sheet was manipulated. According to the student their parents’ name was not mentioned and the thumb impression in the sheet was not theirs. The petitioner claimed that the OMR presented as hers was not the one she had attempted.

This is one of many allegations against the NEET 2021 held earlier this year. Recently, a group of students had alleged that they had received a question paper and answer booklet bearing the same code and same seven-digit serial number. But due to a mix-up by invigilators, some students including the petitioners received question papers and answer booklets bearing different codes and serial numbers. The court had asked NTA to hold NEET again.

Earlier, the question paper of the exam was found floating on social media around half an hour after the exam began. The police arrested 18-year-old candidate Dineshwari Kumari along with invigilator Ram Singh, in charge of the exam centre’s administration unit Mukesh, Dineshwari’s uncle and four others were also nabbed in connection with the case.

NEET 2021 was also marred with an impersonator controversy. A Maharashtra-based coaching institute was been booked in alleged involvement in sending experts and medical students impersonated as aspirants to take the medical entrance exams on their behalf. Students were allegedly asked to pay Rs 50 lakh in exchange for someone else taking their test on their behalf.

