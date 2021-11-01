NEET 2021 Controversies that Delayed Result, When to Expect Scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 soon. More than 16 lakh students had registered for the exams. Usually, the results are announced one month after the exam is conducted. This year it was held on September 12, however, there have been several controversies that led to the delay in results.

>Bombay HC order seeking fresh exam

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had asked the NTA to withhold the result of the medical entrance test and conduct fresh exams as two students faced issues while attempting the exam, however, Supreme Court has now given overruled the same and given its nod to NTA to announce the results. The agency has said that it has already assessed the students and the result has been prepared.

Advertisement

>Also read| NEET Result 2021: Meet Toppers, Know Their Preparation Strategy

>Cheating scam

A cheating cum impersonator scam recently surfaced after the Uttar Pradesh Police have allegedly found at least 25 students to be involved in the exam solver gang or impersonator racket. The Commissioner of Police, Varanasi told said the police sent a bio-data of all 25 candidates to the NTA.

The CBI also registered a case against a Nagpur-based coaching centre that allegedly used to send medical students and experts to the exam centres on behalf of NEET 2021 aspirants to attempt their exams. As per the CBI, students were asked to pay Rs 50 lakh and were promised a seat in a reputed medical college. The usernames and passwords of students were obtained and changes were made in their admit cards, photographs were morphed, copies of e-Aadhar were made to ensure entry of proxy candidates into exam centres.

>Read |NEET 2021: Know Score Needed to Get Admission to Top Govt Medical Colleges

Cases of proxy are being also investigated in at least five exam centres in Ranchi and Delhi.

>Leak of question paper

Even before the exam was held there was a rumour regarding an alleged NEET 2021 exam paper leak but the NTA denied any breach into its security systems and called it “fake". The exam was later held as per schedule although students had demanded an inquiry into the matter.

>Read| MBBS Aspirant From Coimbatore Dies of Suicide Ahead of NEET Results

Advertisement

Further, the exam paper was found floating on social media around half an hour after the test began. The police also arrested a NEET aspirant Dineshwari Kumari, her uncle along with invigilator Ram Singh and four others who were also nabbed in connection with the case.

>OMR sheet manipulation

A plea was filed by NEET aspirants in Kerala High Court claiming their OMR sheets during the medical exam were manipulated. The court had asked NTA to investigate the matter. It has asked NTA to hold a probe in the matter and submit responses by November 8.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.