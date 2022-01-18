NEET 2021 Counselling Round 1 Tomorrow: Know Documents Needed to Apply for Medical Admissions

After the months-long wait, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to begin the counselling process for the NEET undergraduate admissions. Students who have cleared the medical entrance exam will have to apply for the counselling process by registering for the same at mcc.nic.in.

The counselling beginning on January 19 will be for All India Quota (AIQ). A total of 15 per cent of seats of medical colleges across India fall under AIQ. Further Central universities, ESIC, AIIMS, JIPMER, AFMS will also fill seats under AIQ. Once begun, the registration process for the first round will conclude on January 28. Meanwhile, from January 27, the state counselling will be conducted by respective state counselling authorities.

This time, the authorities are not likely to offer any extensions. In an official notice, the National Medical Committee (NMC) said, “For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays/ Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days."

To save time students need to have the following documents ready by tomorrow -

NEET 2021 counselling: Documents Required

— Admit cards of NEET 2021

— Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Government-issued photo ID

— Passport size photos

— Caste certificate, if applicable

After registration, candidates will have to select their choice of college and the course they wish to apply for. Based on merit and choice combined, students will be given a seat. In case a student is satisfied with the given seat, they will have to visit the campus and get their documents verified. If not, they can wait for subsequent rounds.

There will be a total of four rounds of counselling. The second round will begin February 9, mop-up from March 2 and online stray vacancy round from March 21, as per the official schedule.

The government has reserved 10 per cent of seats under AIQ for students belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS), 27 per cent for OBC students, 15 per cent of seats will be reserved for SC, 7.5 per cent for ST, and 5 per cent for PwD category students.

