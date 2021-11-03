NEET 2021 Counselling Schedule Soon: Documents Needed to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 on November 1 at its official website neet.nta.nic.in. The score to get admissions to medical colleges across the country is in the range of 138 to 720. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the online counselling scheduled soon at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who secured the minimum qualifying marks must keep their documents ready. General category candidates need to secure at least 50 percentile marks to clear NEET 2021. While those belonging to the SC, ST, must secure 40 percentile and PwD candidates need to score 45 percentile.

>Also read| Binged Netflix, Studied 4 Hours a Day But Still Scored 720/720: Meet NEET 2021 Topper Who Bent All Rules

Advertisement

>NEET 2021 counselling: Documents needed

— Admit cards of NEET 2021

— Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Government-issued photo ID

— Passport size photos

— Caste certificate, if applicable

>NEET 2021 counselling process

The counselling of the medical entrance is conducted at two levels — the All India quota (AIQ) seats and the state level. While AIQ will be conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on behalf of MCC, the state quota counselling will be conducted by the respective state counselling authorities.

>Read| Did not Score Well in NEET? Here Are Options Beyond MBBS

Of the total seats, 85 per cent is reserved at the state level while the rest of the 15 per cent is for the national level. Out of the total AIQ seats, 27 per cent will be reserved for OBC, 10 per cent for EWS, 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 15 per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC) students. For the state counselling process, the respective authorities will release a merit list on the basis of the candidate’s choice and merit.

Of the total 16.14 lakh candidates who registered for NEET 2021, 15.44 lakh students took the exam held on September 12. As many as 77,857 students secured the 50th percentile. Three students scored full marks in NEET 2021 — Mrinal Kutteri from Telangana, Tanmay Gupta from Delhi, and Karthika G Nair from Maharashtra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.