NEET 2021 Counselling: Two More Disability Certification Centres Added to Existing 13 Medical Colleges

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS) has designated disability certification centres for providing certificates to PwD candidates after National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. To date, there were 13 such disability certification centres authorized by MCC of DGHS. Now, two more centres have been added to the list. This includes Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences & RML Hospital, New Delhi. (ABVIMS & RMLH) and Lady Hardinge Medical College & Associated Hospitals, New Delhi.

“MCC of DGHS has designated Disability Certification Centres for providing Disability Certificates to PwD candidates after examination and quantification of their percentage of disability in support of their claim to avail PwD reservation in Medical courses (UG/ Broad Speciality PG courses)," reads the official notice.

The notice further added that “to facilitate PwD students to obtain certificates in a hassle-free manner, MCC of DGHS has included two more Disability Certification Centres."

The candidates can now approach the above two centres as well to obtain disability certificates in addition to 13 already existing centres across India. Apart from the two recently added centres, the existing 13 disability certification centres include:

— Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjang Hospital (VMMC & SJH)

— All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AIIPMR)

— Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGMER)

— Madras Medical College (MMC)

— Grant Government Medical College, JJ Hospital Compound

— Goa Medical College

— Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

— SMS Medical College

— Govt Medical College and Hospital, Sector32

— Govt Medical College, Agartala, State Disability Board

— Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University

— Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities, Bandra, Mumbai

— AIIMS, Nagpur

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the NEET 2021 counselling soon at mcc.nic.in for 15 per cent seats reserved under the central quota. The remaining 85 per cent seats will be filled via state quota. Candidates need to secure at least 50 percentile marks to clear NEET 2021.

