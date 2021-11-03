NEET 2021: Farooq Abdullah Felicitates Jammu-Kashmir Students Who Cleared Medical Entrance

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday felicitated the students from Jammu and Kashmir who have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. He particularly congratulated 18-year-old Tanmay Gupta from Jammu who created history by becoming the first from Jammu and Kashmir to be among the national toppers of NEET 2021.

The NC president said it was elevated to see the local youth cracking such prestigious exams despite a lack of resources and dearth of necessary exposure. “I congratulate all those who have qualified for the national level exam, particularly Tanmay Gupta for securing a cent per cent score. The hard work, determination, and perseverance always pay off. I pass on good wishes to the families of all the successful candidates.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah while felicitating the successful candidates said hard work betrays none. “Conquering exams are just the beginning. I pray that our student fraternity conquers many more summits in the future as well. It is a proud moment for all of us. I pass on my good wishes to all the qualifiers with a hope that they will keep up with the hard work," he said.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.