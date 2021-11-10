NEET 2021: From Karnataka to Uttar Pradesh State-Wise Counselling Schedules for Medical College Admissions

Those who had secured 50 percentile and above in the medical entrance exam — National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will have to next register themselves across all India and state counselling websites for admissions to medical colleges. They will have to mark their college choices and seat preference based on their scores.

Out of the total number of seats, only 15 per cent quota is filled by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) while the rest 85 per cent are filled by the respective state authorities. The states will release the counselling first followed by the application process and merit lists. Here’s the latest update on the counselling process of the states:

>Also read| NEET Counselling 2021 to Begin Soon: Check List of Top Medical, Dental Colleges

Advertisement

>Tamil Nadu: The NEET 2021 counselling in TN will be held online by the Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) in Chennai. The schedule is expected to be released anytime soon. Around 7400 seats are available in the state for MBBS and 2873 seats for BDS. The exact seat matrix is also yet to be out. Following the registration, a final merit list is expected to be released in the last week of November.

>Uttar Pradesh: The Director-General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will begin the state NEET counselling 2021 soon. Interested candidates can apply at upneet.gov.in. The registration link is yet to be activated. At least two merit lists are expected to be released by the board this year.

>Karnataka: The NEET UG 2021 counselling in Karnataka will be done by KEA. It will be held in two rounds, followed by mop-up rounds to fill vacant seats. The counselling fee is Rs 1000 for general and OBC category students and Rs 500 for SC and ST candidates.

>Read | NEET Result 2021 Has Errors, Scores Don’t Match Answer key, Claim Students, Demand Re-exam

>Kerala: Like other states, Kerala too is expected to release the counselling scheduled soon. It will be conducted through the online Centralised Admission Process (CAP) in three sessions including a mop-up round. Kerala also allotted seats based on KEAM score in which Keralites and non-Keralites (non-natives) will have separate lists. >West Bengal: To be conducted by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal, candidates seeking admission in West Bengal-based medical colleges will have to register themselves and pay the application fee through online mode. The authority is yet to announce the schedule. It will likely conduct the counselling in two rounds at wbmcc.nic.in Advertisement >Read| NEET 2021 Counselling for AYUSH Courses: Know Schedule, Admission Rules >Maharashtra: Students willing to take part in the state counselling process must be residents of Maharashtra and study in a school from the state. The counselling fee is Rs 1000 for state quota candidates, Rs 5000 for institutional quota and Rs 6000 for state and institutional quotas. The dates for Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021 is likely to be soon announced on the official website at info.mahacet.org. Advertisement >Delhi: The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Delhi will conduct the counselling in the capital. The authorities will release two rounds of merit list and a mop-up round of counselling, however, it will be based on the availability of seats. The mop-up round will be held if seats are left vacant after the second round of counselling.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.