NEET 2021 Had Translation Error in a Physics Question, Claim Students File Plea in SC

A group of students have approached the Supreme Court seeking deletion of a question in the physics section of the medical entrance exam - NEET 2021. Students alleged that there was a translation error in the said question. Students have claimed that the Hindi version of the question has some discrepancy that put Hindi medium students at a “disadvantageous position." The plea will be heard by a bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud today, November 24.

According to Live Law, the plea stated that question number 2 of the Physics section has some translation error wherein the word “amplitude of current" has been omitted in the Hindi version. It has been argued that due to the error the candidates who attempted the question on the basis of the Hindi translation arrived at a different answer than those who attempted the English version. However, both the incorrect as well as correct answers were available in the options, the petitioner contended.

The petition reads, “The NTA without taking cognizance of the said error, released an answer key only on the basis of the English translation of the question, thereby putting the Hindi-speaking candidates at disadvantageous position vis-vis their English-speaking counterparts." However, NTA has already instructed that in case of any ambiguity in translation of a question in the test, its English version shall be treated as final in its information brochure." But the petitioner has claimed that there was no ambiguity in the impugned question and the English version and the Hindi version both were different questions that had different answers.

This year, NEET has been in news for several reasons. While NTA has already declared the NEET-UG result on November 1, the examinees have filed several writ petitions alleging errors in the medical entrance exam.

NEET UG 2021 was conducted on September 12. As many as 15,44,275 students appeared in the examination out of which, 8,70,074 students qualified for the medical entrance examination. Medical Counselling Committee is likely to begin the NEET-UG counselling for All India Quota Seats on its official website soon.

