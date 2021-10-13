NEET 2021 Phase 2 Deadline Extended Again, What it Means for Medical College Admissions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for editing the registration cum application forms for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. Students can edit their gender, nationality, email address, category, sub-category, fields of the second phase till October 14 up to 11:50 pm. This is the second extension in the NEET application edit window. Earlier the deadline was extended till October 13.

“On receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is now providing the last and final opportunity for the candidates to correct/modify the particulars of the First and second phase of the online application form for NEET (UG) – 2021," the official notice read.

This facility is also available for Candidates who have done one-time corrections. “Candidates are strongly advised to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the OMR answer sheet and scorecard to the registered e-mail address," it added.

The delay in deadline might impact the result and the subsequent admission process. Once the registration closes the NTA will release the NEET answer key and students will be given a window to raise objections against the same. The objections will be studied and the final answer key will be released thereafter. The result is based on the final answer key.

Usually, the result is declared within a month of holding the exam. This year, due to the introduction of the second phase the result is delayed. Now, it is expected that the NEET result and medical college admission process would start by end of October, however, the NTA has not given any exact dates yet.

This year, for the first time, there will be reservations for the EWS and OBC candidates as well in the All India Quota (AIQ) for admission to medical colleges across India. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is responsible for the counselling process.

The cut-off for admission to medical colleges is expected to be lower this year. In 2020, the cut-off score for top colleges was 720-147 and in 2019 it was 701-134. This year, experts believe that for unreserved category students, the score can range from 715 - 130. For OBC candidates the cutoff could be 129-107 and for SC, ST candidates it can go around 129 - 100, and 104 to 98 for PH students

