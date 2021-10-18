NEET 2021 Result 2021 Soon: Check List of Top Medical Colleges in India & Abroad

>NEET Result 2021: As the last date to file objections against the preliminary answer key for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 concludes, now the results can be expected anytime soon. Along with results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will also release the final answer key at neet.nta.nic.in.

While the NTA has not released any official date yet it is expected that the NEET Result 2021 will be released in October itself. Thus, students awaiting their results will not have to wait more than two more weeks. Soon after the result will be announced, the admission process will start.

Medical college admissions are conducted by Medical Council Committee (MCC). The counselling is held in two phases - all India quota or central counselling and state-level counselling. Under all India quota students will get colleges in any state across India while under state-wise counselling, students will have to apply for each state separately.

>NEET Result 2021: Best Medical Colleges in India

Before applying for admissions, here is a list of top colleges across India as per the NIRF ranking -

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

Rank 9: King George`s Medical University, Lucknow

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Rank 11: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Rank 12: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi

Rank 13: St John’s Medical College, Bengaluru

Rank 14: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai

Rank 15: Aligarh Muslim University

Rank 16: Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai

Rank 17: Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi

Rank 18: Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi

Rank 19: Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Rank 20: SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai

Rank 21: Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar

Rank 22: Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi

Rank 23: Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

Rank 24: JSS Medical College, Mysore

Rank 25: Jamia Hamdard, Delhi

>NEET Result 2021: Best Medical Colleges Abroad

According to QS Ranking 2021, the best colleges abroad and in India are as per the following -

Rank 1: Harvard University

Rank 2 University of Oxford

Rank 3: Stanford University

Rank 4: University of Cambridge

Rank 5: Johns Hopkins University

Rank 6: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Rank 7: University of California, San Francisco

Rank 8: Karolinska Institutet

Rank 9: University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

Rank 10: UCL

Rank 11: Yale University

Rank 12: Imperial College London

Rank 13: University of Toronto

Rank 14: University of Pennsylvania

Rank 15: University of Washington

Rank 16: Columbia University

Rank 17: Duke University

Rank 18: University of California, San Diego

Rank 19: University of Copenhagen

Rank 20: Cornell University

Indian universities ranked in the list are as follows -

Rank 248: AIIMs, Delhi

Rank 401-450: University of Delhi

Rank 451-500: PGIMER

While NEET is mandatory for being eligible to seek admissions, every college also has its own cut-off as well. Considering this year’s exam had tricky questions, experts believe that the cut-off could decline for top colleges. To be eligible for counselling students need to score at least 50 percentile marks.

