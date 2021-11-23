NEET 2021 Topper from Bengaluru Shares Exam Attempting Tricks, Preparation Strategy to Crack Medical Entrance

Aniruddha Das, a native of Bengaluru secured 99 percentile in the medical entrance exam - NEET 2021. the 19-year-old cleared the exam in his first attempt. He scored 681 out of 720 and an All India Rank (AIR) of 794. Now, he is awaiting NEET counselling to begin to seek admission to medical colleges. Das has cracked the medical entrance exam in his first attempt and believes, the “key to doing well (in NEET) is to put in small efforts on a daily basis, rather than sitting long hours in the end only."

Das dedicated 14-16 hours a day to NEET months before the exam. Prior to that, he used to study for 10+ hours with multiple small breaks. He started his preparations from class 11 onwards. To be consistent in his preparations in over the years, he believes, sustainable efforts with timely breaks helped in preventing burnout.

Advertisement

>Also read| Binged Netflix, Studied 4 Hours a Day But Still Scored 720/720: Meet NEET 2021 Topper Who Bent All Rul

It was his grandfather, who is an ENT surgeon who nurtured the interest in Aniruddha to take up doctor as a profession. “My grandfather was a very renowned ENT surgeon of his time and was also a national awardee. He was one person who continually nurtured my interest in this profession," he told News18.com.

After his grandfather, Aniruddha will be the only one to pursue medicine in the family. His father and elder brother are both engineers, his mother is a homemaker.

Apart from his grandfather, he also says that in India, “we have a mere 1.34 doctors per 1000 people. I read this somewhere and the data shocked me and I decided that day, that I would only want to be a doctor and serve society," he claims.

>Read| Odisha Boy Shifts from State Board to CBSE to Crack JEE Advanced, Aspires to Become an IAS Officer

The topper attended CMR National Public School till class 10 and did 12th from CBSE-affiliated HMR International School wherein he secured 95 per cent in his boards.

NEET 2021: Books for preparations

Advertisement

Talking about his preparation, he says “For physics, I studied objective physics for NEET by DC Pandey (both volumes 1 and 2), while for Chemistry and Biology, I used ‘MTG NCERT at Your Fingertips’. Besides these, I also solved MTG’s NEET/AIPMT previous year question bank, which had questions from 1988 to 2020. I used this book for all three subjects." Further, he used to revise and attempt papers every day a few months before the exam.

Advertisement

Aniruddha aims to pursue his postgraduation in orthopaedics and become an orthopedic surgeon. “I never had a ‘dream college’ as such, but always had this clear in mind that I wanted a government quota seat only. Besides, government medical colleges have high patient inflow, as well as a good cadaver/microscope to student ratio. Hence only a government medical college would do for me," he adds.

NEET 2021: Exam Attempting Strategy

Advertisement

He attempted the NEET paper in a reverse order meaning he did biology first, followed by chemistry and lastly physics as it is not very difficult to score a full 100 per cent in biology as it is a scoring subject, says the aspiring doctor.

Advertisement

“In fact, I scored a full 360/360 in biology, in NEET 2021. However, scoring a cent score in physics and chemistry is relatively difficult. Besides, starting with physics or chemistry can drain your mind considerably. You need to have a considerable amount of time to fill up the OMR sheet. This can hurry you up and force you to commit mistakes in biology, which is actually a disaster. Hence I attempted my paper in the reverse order," he explains.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.