NEET 2022 AIR 3 Hrishikesh Says Target-based Not Time-Based Preparation is the Key to Cracking Medical Entrance Exam

NEET 2022 topper from Karnataka, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule had wanted to become a doctor since the age of 9. With an aim to serve society, the youngster has cracked one of the toughest exams in India — NEET that too by securing an All India Rank of 3. He has scored the highest marks this year with as many as 715 marks out of 720. He lost the top rank because of the tie-breaking policy which considers factors like age, and application number among others.

“By becoming a doctor, I feel I can reach out to people in all sections of society. I think I can make a great difference as people can directly reach out to me and I could be of great service. Further, some of my relatives too motivated to become a doctor," says the 17-year-old.

The son of software engineers, Hrishikesh studied 10th and 12th at the National Centre for Excellence School in Bengaluru. He scored 98.6 per cent in class 10 and 99.4 per cent in class 12. His NEET journey began from class 11 with a two-year course at Aakash BYJU’s.

Talking about NEET 2022 preparation, the all-India rank 3 holder said, “I believe in regular study, learning the concepts thoroughly. I used to read NCERT, go through class notes and modules provided by teachers, and used to solve problems so that the concepts would be strengthened. Anytime I had doubts I would contact my teachers and get the same clarified. I tried to finish a topic and go to the next one and do one thing at a time."

His preparation for the medical entrance was not time-based but target-based, says the 17-year-old. “I studied for around 8 hours but it wasn’t fixed. I used to fix chapters or topics and depending on that I used to study. I used to tell myself that I have to complete a particular topic today and whether it takes 1 or 5 or 8 hours, I have to finish it today," he explained.

“I had my priorities. If you prepare for NEET thoroughly then class 12 automatically gets covered. Class 12 had physics, chemistry, and biology which are core subjects along with English and another subject such as math or physical education. So, no extra preparation for boards. The syllabus and textbooks are the same for CBSE 12th and NEET which is NCERT," he concluded.

Hrishikesh Also Topped NTSE

For Hrishikesh, while the Covid-19 pandemic played a spoilt sport it could not break his spirit.

“The exam was supposed to be held in May 2020 but ultimately was conducted in February 2021 due to the pandemic. I continued preperation till July 2020 but later stopped preparing for some time as there was no sign of the exam and instead put my focus on NEET. I resumed NTSE prep sometime in December 2020 after new exam dates were announced. Ultimately I was selected for the scholarship," he said.

Not only did he crack NEET 2022 but also earned a scholarship by cracking another tough exam — NTSE. The National Talent Search Exam is a national-level scholarship programme conducted by NCERT for students in class 10th. He had been preparing for the NTSE since class 9 and qualified for stage 1 with the second rank.

