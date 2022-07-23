NEET 2022 Answer Key Release Date, How to Calculate Marks

Although the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet provided any information regarding the official answer key of the medical entrance exam — National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022, a few agencies have published their unofficial answer keys. Candidates can estimate their expected NEET scores by using the unofficial answer key. NTA is expected to release the OMR sheet and final answer keys for all question paper codes soon at neet.nta.nic.in.

The unofficial answer key can be very useful in determining how much a candidate could possibly score on the 270 mark paper. Once the official answer key is made available, candidates can calculate their scores and raise any objections they may have. Aspirants can submit their objections to the NTA through the official email address or a link that may be provided by the agency on its online portal.

NEET UG 2022: How to calculate scores

Step 1: Keep track of the question paper and answer key codes when tallying

Step 2: The question paper set and answer key language are listed at the top of the answer key and OMR sheet

Step 3: Write down your correct answers after multiplying them by four

Step 4: Then, for each incorrect answer, multiply it by one

The formula to compute the final NEET 2022 scores is:

NEET 2022 scoring formula = [4*(Number of Correct Responses)] - [1*(Number of Incorrect Responses)]

Students can check out the unofficial answer key here - NEET 2022 Unofficial Answer Key Out

Last year the cut-off for the unreserved category was 50 percentile and score was between 138- 720 marks. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off percentile was 40 and the score ranged from 108 to 137 marks. Candidates belonging to the unreserved Physically Handicapped (PH) categories had to secure 45 percentile by scoring marks between 122 and 137.

As per experts, this year’s exam was tougher compared to last year. NTA had increased the frequency of statement-based questions which required careful reading. While in the physics section, students found questions that involved lengthy calculations.

NEET 2022 was conducted on July 17 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. As many as 18,72,341 candidates had registered for the exam out of which, 8,07,541 were boys, 10,64,791 girls and 11 were transgender. The exam was held at 3,570 centres in 497 cities including 14 cities outside India.

