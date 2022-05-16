NEET 2022 Application Deadline Extended: How to Apply, Top Medical Colleges

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again postponed the medical entrance exam - NEET 2022. The application process which was first scheduled to conclude on May 6 was extended till May 15. Now, the deadline has been pushed further by May 20. There has been a delay of about two weeks, however, there is no change in exam date yet. NEET 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 17. Despite of candidates wanting a deferment in exam till August.
The NTA claims that the deadline has been pushed to allow more time to BSc nursing aspirants to fill the form. Earlier, the exam was to be held only for MBBS and BDS courses. Now, it has been extended further to nursing courses as well. “d in view of the request received from the Office of Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, it has been decided to further extend the last date for submission of application Forms of NEET (UG) - 2022."
As many as six armed forces medical services (AFMS) will accept NEET scores. This includes the College of Nursing at AFMC Pune, CH Kolkata, INHS Mumbai, AH New Delhi, CH Lucknow, and Bangalore. A total of 220 seats are on offer through these institutes. For medical aspirants, here is a list of top colleges across country as per the NIRF Rankings -
Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore
Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
Rank 9: King George`s Medical University, Lucknow
Rak 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Rank 11: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
Rank 12: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi
Rank 13: John’s Medical College, Bengaluru
Rank 14: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai
Rank 15: Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
Rank 16: Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai
Rank 17: Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi
Rank 18: Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
Rank 19: DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
Rank 20: RM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai
Rank 21: Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar
Rank 22: Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
Rank 23: Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
Rank 24: JSS Medical College, Mysore
Rank 25: Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
Read | Brain Teaser: Can You Solve These Practice Questions for Medical Entrance - NEET 2022?
NEET 2022 will consist of 200 multiple choice questions; each having four options with a single correct answer. The exam will be divided into three sections - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). Each subject will have 50 questions which will be divided into two sections (A and B). The duration of the exam will be 200 minutes (3 hours 20 minutes). The exam will be held from 2 PM to 05:20 PM. For a wrong answer, one mark will be deducted in both sessions, as per the revised marking scheme. To clear NEET, students need to score at least 50 percentile marks.
Meanwhile, medical aspirants across India are seeking postponement of the entrance exam. Students want that the NEET UG 2022 should be held in August. After a series of online protests, a section of students has started an online petition seeking deferment.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.