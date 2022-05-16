NEET 2022 Application Deadline Extended: How to Apply, Top Medical Colleges

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again postponed the medical entrance exam - NEET 2022. The application process which was first scheduled to conclude on May 6 was extended till May 15. Now, the deadline has been pushed further by May 20. There has been a delay of about two weeks, however, there is no change in exam date yet. NEET 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 17. Despite of candidates wanting a deferment in exam till August.

The NTA claims that the deadline has been pushed to allow more time to BSc nursing aspirants to fill the form. Earlier, the exam was to be held only for MBBS and BDS courses. Now, it has been extended further to nursing courses as well. “d in view of the request received from the Office of Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, it has been decided to further extend the last date for submission of application Forms of NEET (UG) - 2022."

As many as six armed forces medical services (AFMS) will accept NEET scores. This includes the College of Nursing at AFMC Pune, CH Kolkata, INHS Mumbai, AH New Delhi, CH Lucknow, and Bangalore. A total of 220 seats are on offer through these institutes. For medical aspirants, here is a list of top colleges across country as per the NIRF Rankings -

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

Rank 9: King George`s Medical University, Lucknow

Rak 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Rank 11: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Rank 12: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi

Rank 13: John’s Medical College, Bengaluru

Rank 14: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai

Rank 15: Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

Rank 16: Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai

Rank 17: Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi

Rank 18: Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

Rank 19: DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Rank 20: RM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai

Rank 21: Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar

Rank 22: Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi

Rank 23: Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

Rank 24: JSS Medical College, Mysore

Rank 25: Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

NEET 2022 will consist of 200 multiple choice questions; each having four options with a single correct answer. The exam will be divided into three sections - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). Each subject will have 50 questions which will be divided into two sections (A and B). The duration of the exam will be 200 minutes (3 hours 20 minutes). The exam will be held from 2 PM to 05:20 PM. For a wrong answer, one mark will be deducted in both sessions, as per the revised marking scheme. To clear NEET, students need to score at least 50 percentile marks.

Meanwhile, medical aspirants across India are seeking postponement of the entrance exam. Students want that the NEET UG 2022 should be held in August. After a series of online protests, a section of students has started an online petition seeking deferment.

