NEET 2022 Application Deadline Extended, Will Exam be Postponed?

NEET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to apply for the medical entrance exam - NEET 2022. The application process for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test was to conclude on May 6, however, candidates can now apply till May 15. While the application forms can be submitted till May 15, the payment for the application can be submitted till 11:50 pm on the same date, as per the latest notice.

With the application deadline extending, students demanding postponement of the exam are hopeful that this might lead to further delay. While the NTA has not yet made any announcement regarding exam date, there has been a demand from students who claim they do not have enough time to prepare for the test. Medical aspirants want NEET to be held in August. Since JEE Main has been deferred multiple times and NEET has only one attempt, students claim that they too should be given this facility.

As per the existing schedule, the medical entrance exam will be held on July 17. NEET 2022 will consist of 200 multiple choice questions; each having four options with a single correct answer. The exam will be divided into three sections - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). Each subject will have 50 questions which will be divided into two sections (A and B). The duration of the exam will be 200 minutes (3 hours 20 minutes). The exam will be held from 2 PM to 05:20 PM. For a wrong answer, one mark will be deducted in both sessions, as per the revised marking scheme.

Further, the NEET score will also be used to select female candidates for admission to BSc Nursing courses. As many as six armed forces medical services (AFMS) will accept NEET scores. This includes the College of Nursing at AFMC Pune, CH Kolkata, INHS Mumbai, AH New Delhi, CH Lucknow, and Bangalore. A total of 220 seats are on offer through these institutes.

